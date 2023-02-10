State Auditor Shad White responds to defamation lawsuit Brett Favre filed

JACKSON, Miss. (WCBI) – State Auditor Shad White issued a sharp response after being sued by former NFL quarterback and Mississippi native Brett Favre.

The retired QB is accusing White and sportscasters Shannon Sharpe and Pat McAfee of defaming him in public discussions about the misspending of welfare money.

Favre is not facing criminal charges. However, the state is suing him and about three dozen other people or businesses to recover the money.

A spokesman for White said he always spoke the truth about the clear evidence in the investigation. The statement later said: “Instead of paying New York litigators to try this case, he’d be better off fully repaying the amount of welfare funds he owes the state.”

