Ole Miss Launches Sports Pharmacy Conference

Ole Miss Launches Sports Pharmacy Conference (Pic 1)

Ole Miss Launches Sports Pharmacy Conference (Pic 2)

Ole Miss Launches Sports Pharmacy Conference (Pic 3)

OXFORD, Miss. (PRESS RELEASE) – Sources from an Ole Miss press release say that as more patients ask questions about dietary supplements, fitness, recovery, and lifestyle, the University of Mississippi is launching a new sports pharmacy conference and certificate program to help pharmacists respond with evidence-based guidance.

Hosted by the School of Pharmacy, the first Sports Pharmacy Conference is set for Aug. 14 at the Westgate Park City Resort and Spa in Park City, Utah.

The one-day conference will address the growing role of dietary supplements, physical activity, injuries, recovery, performance, and lifestyle medications in pharmacy practice. It will also offer eight ACPE-accredited continuing education hours for practicing pharmacists.

Use of dietary supplements among U.S. adults rose from 53.8% in 2014 to 60.2% in 2023, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. This is why it is important for pharmacists to have evidence-based guidance on the topic.

“As more patients are seeking guidance on wellness, athletic training, and fitness, pharmacists are increasingly navigating complex conversations without a clear framework to support them,” said Lindsey Miller Rayborn, UM clinical assistant professor of pharmacy practice. “This conference is designed to provide a structured, evidence-based introduction to sports pharmacy, helping community pharmacists better understand these topics and apply them in real-world patient care.”

The conference brings together world-class faculty and participants who are committed to expanding their knowledge and practice. Through interactive and engaging programming, participants will develop skills to provide optimal care to athletes, fitness enthusiasts, and those wanting to improve their health and wellness.

Presenters will include an expert lineup featuring Ole Miss faculty who have helped define the sports pharmacy field. The immersive educational programming focuses on the intersection of pharmacy practice and sports medicine.

The event serves as an entry point into the university’s new Sports Pharmacy Certificate Program, an evidence-based program that helps pharmacists gain insights into dietary supplements, physical activity, recovery and performance to apply to everyday patient care. Led by UM faculty who have helped train pharmacists in this emerging field through books, courses and professional education, the program gives pharmacists a path to build their expertise.

“As pharmacy practice continues to evolve, pharmacists are taking on a broader role in guiding patients in their wellness journeys and those who want to engage in competitive sports,” said Stuart T. Haines, director of the Division of Pharmacy Professional Development and professor of pharmacy practice. “The conference introduces these topics in an engaging and focused way, while the certificate program provides a pathway for pharmacists looking to deepen their expertise.”

For more information or to register, click here.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.