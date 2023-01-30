State Senator Chris McDaniel announces plans to run for Lt. Governor

MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – State Senator Chris McDaniel is eyeing a job in the Executive Branch.

McDaniel has qualified to run for Lieutenant Governor in this year’s state elections.

He will face off against the incumbent, Delbert Hosemann, in the Republican primary.

McDaniel has served four terms in the State Senate.

He has also run, unsuccessfully, for the U.S. Senate twice, including a heated primary race in 2014 against Thad Cochran, in which he lost to the longtime Senator in a run-off.

In 2018, he ran for the special election to fill Cochran’s seat when he retired but finished third in the non-partisan race.

Wednesday at 5 p.m. is the deadline for candidates to qualify for this year’s State, County, and Legislative races.

Party primaries are on August 8, with runoffs, if necessary on the 29.

The general election is on November 7.

