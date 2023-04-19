Staying warm and sunny…rain by Friday

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI – Springlike warmth continues through mid-week ahead of rain chances Friday.

WEDNESDAY: Expect a sunny, warm day with highs back in the 80s – another beautiful spring day!

THURSDAY: More sunshine is on the way as highs stay in the 80s. Expect a breezier day with southerly wind gusts up to 20-25 mph. Clouds will increase late in the day and into the evening, and a few showers could sneak into the area around or after midnight.

FRIDAY: Uncertainty remains on exact timing and placement of heaviest rainfall. Still, rain is likely in the morning hours followed by potential redevelopment in the afternoon & evening along the actual cold front. The good news is most severe parameters remain rather low, and any concern for severe thunderstorms is accordingly low. Areas of heavier rainfall are also likely across the state, and rain amounts could exceed 1″ in some spots.

WEEKEND: Cooler air is still set to slowly filter into parts of the Southeast behind Friday’s front. While the weekend looks to stay generally dry, expect a mix of sun & clouds both days with highs holding in the 60s. Temperatures by Saturday night could drop to near 40 degrees.

NEXT WEEK: Cooler-than-average air looks to continue into the first couple days of the week. Highs will likely stay in the 60s to near 70 degrees Monday & Tuesday. Rain could return to the region again sometime Tuesday into next Wednesday.