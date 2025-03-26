Staying warm for the rest of this week

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Mild conditions and warm temperatures expected to end off the work week. Rain and storm chances increase heading into the weekend.

TODAY/TONIGHT – A brief shower or two possible for our early Wednesday, but will quickly clear out heading into the afternoon. We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds through the afternoon with highs topping out in the mid 70s. A few passing clouds through the overnight period with overnight lows dropping into the upper 40s.

THURSDAY – We’ll have partly cloudy sky conditions with highs reaching the upper 70s by the afternoon! Clouds will gradually start to increase through the evening hours with mild conditions continuing overnight. Overnight lows will be in the upper 50s.

THIS WEEKEND – Windy and rainy conditions move in late Friday night and continuing into Saturday. Another round of storms will push through late Sunday night with another severe risk. Stay tuned for more updates!