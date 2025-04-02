Staying warm with more severe weather potential

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Unseasonably warm temperatures and storm chances continue for the next couple of days. More widespread storms push into NE MS this weekend.

WEDNESDAY – Strong southerly winds bring warm and unstable air across the region that will allow for strong storm development. The greatest risk for these storms to develop is further to the NW, but there is still the possibility that a few of these storms could develop further south into our coverage area. Strong winds, large hail, and tornadoes are all possible with these storms.

REST OF THIS WEEK – Rain and storm chances continue Thursday before we briefly dry out Friday. Looking ahead towards the weekend, more widespread storms look to push through the region bringing another severe weather threat. Be sure to stay tuned for updates!