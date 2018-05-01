Stolen guns recovered, arrests made in Yalobusha County

YALOBUSHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Cross-county cooperation leads to the arrests of two Panola County men for crimes in Yalobusha County.

Dakota Melton, 18, of Sardis, and Charles Bright, 18, of Courtland, are accused of stealing five guns from a residence in northwestern Yalobusha County.

- Advertisement -

Sheriff Lance Humphreys says the two were picked up last Monday from Panola County, where they were arrested for unrelated charges.

The guns have since been recovered.

Both suspects face Burglary and Grand Larceny charges.