Storm chance Tuesday PM, less hot for mid-week

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – An approaching front will bring storm chances back to north MS Tuesday afternoon. Rain chances linger through the rest of the week as an upper low lingers over the region.

TUESDAY: Expect a variably cloudy sky with temperatures reaching the 80s to low 90s by afternoon. While a few showers are possible in the morning, scattered storms are likely in the afternoon & evening hours. A few could become strong or even severe with hail & gusty winds the primary concern.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Scattered rain and a few rumbles are likely to continue through the evening and possibly overnight hours. These are most likely SE of the Natchez Trace.

WEDNESDAY: Another round of at least scattered showers is expected as an upper low settles into the MS Valley. Temperatures should come down at least 10 degrees for highs – we’re expecting upper 70s Wednesday afternoon.

REST OF WEEK: The local forecast will continue to depend on the eventual track of would-be “Helene.” The NHC forecasts a major hurricane at landfall in the FL Big Bend Thursday PM, with the bulk of the heavy rain spreading inland from there across Georgia and the Carolinas. Our upper low will wrap in dry air, and rain coverage looks to decrease to just isolated showers toward the end of the week. If the track of the storm shifts, our rain chances could increase or decrease. Stay tuned as we become more confident in the forecast!