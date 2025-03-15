Storms in Tupelo brought heavy rains and also flooding

Flooding

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – In Tupelo, the storms brought high winds and heavy rainfall throughout the night and day.

The storms began sweeping through the area around 2 in the morning.

Another round came through in early afternoon.

The heavy rainfall meant some streets were covered with water, making driving tricky.

First responders were busy, with wrecks, and one homeowner reported smelling smoke, after the power went out.

Local shelters were also full. Parkway Baptist Church opened its Fellowship Hall as a shelter for those who wanted to wait out the tornado warnings, with friends, family, and pets.

Streams and ditches were also close to overflowing as the rains continued throughout the afternoon.

Localized flooding was reported in parts of Tupelo and Saltillo.

Lee County law enforcement and road officials are asking drivers to stay off the roads tonight unless it’s an emergency.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.