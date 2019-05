STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – A Starkville teen has been accused of strong-armed robbery.

Jaquires Bell, 18, was arrested on a warrant Friday.

The robbery happened on May 7 on Everglade Avenue, near the intersection of Holly Street.

Two other juvenile males will be charged for the same robbery and processed through youth court.

Bell’s bond was set at $25,000.