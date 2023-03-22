Student-led organizations at MUW gather donations for women, children

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The Mississippi University for Women’s mission goes beyond educating women but also extending a helping hand to women in the community.

The I.D.E.A.L Women and Family Relations student-led organizations are gathering donations for women and children that are in unique circumstances.

Today’s donation day leads to the “A Walk in Her Shoes” march on Thursday.

Students, like Crystal Adams, said that giving back is easy when one is reminded that life happens to everyone.

“One of our mission is obviously to help the community and to help families in need and this help because these are specifically for organizations that deal with women and children who are facing domestic violence situations who have either faced them in the past or currently facing them as well as maybe experiencing crisis pregnancies so these donations will be able to help those mothers and those children with the challenges they are facing,” said Adams.

The donations collected will be given to Sally Kate Winters and Life Choices, and the “A Walk in Her Shoes” march is Thursday at 4 p.m. starting at the front steps of Cochran Hall.

