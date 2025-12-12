Students get special Christmas treat at Itawamba County School Offices

“We played in the snow. Is it snowing in Fulton? Yes. All over the city, or just here?

“Just here,” said Scarlett, a first grader.

Up next, a mini concert with well-known Christmas songs.

Then a trip down the hallway, lined with Christmas trees, ornaments from students throughout the district, and decorations.

And finally, a visit with The Grinch and Santa.

“Come down here to spread a little joy and cheer to all the kids,” Santa said.

Robbin Reeder is the special education and federal program secretary at Itawamba County Schools. She said the staff in her building works hard to give the kids a memorable adventure right before Christmas

“Everyone joins in and helps decorate, all the things you see are from our homes, nothing is from the school, everything is donated, they love it and want to see the kids come,” Reeder said.

They said the celebration gets bigger and better every year and next year the superintendent’s office has been given a big challenge.

“I think he likes lights, so it will be more lit.”

So admin will be more lit?

Yes

We will have to come back for that.

“We will call you,” Reeder said.

“The challenge has been given, and accepted. Our hallway will have a little more than this hallway next year,” said Itawamba County School District Superintendent Austin Alexander.

For the students, it was a chance to tell Santa their Christmas wishes.

“I saw a really cool thing, it is like a remoting control lizard you control around the house, it can crawl on walls,” said Zach, a first grader.

“I want, four barbies, with four backpacks and school supplies, and a big bunk bed so two can sleep on the top and two can sleep on the bottom and I can play school with them at home,” said Adalee, a kindergarten student.

Don’t worry Adalee, Santa said all of your classmates, and MOST of the administrators and teachers are on the Nice List.