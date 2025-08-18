Students moving into dorms at MUW

Volunteers helped students move into their dorms, limiting stress on students being thrust into a whole different world.

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Colleges are ramping up for the start of the school year, and with that comes new students.

Mississippi University for Women is welcoming new students with a helping hand.

They’re doing this through volunteers helping students move in.

Director of Housing and Residence Life, Andrew Moneymaker, said he wants freshmen to have the true college experience.

To have fun, be safe, and socialize.

They do this through school-sponsored events and programs.

Moneymaker said he wants to make sure students and parents know they are taking care of them on day one.

“If you look around, you can see how many alumni, how many community members, how many student organizations that we have here,” Moneymaker said. “Just to welcome them back on campus and to make the ease of moving into their room. Like, literally all they have to do is really carry their own key when they get checked in. We have enough volunteers and carts that they should not have to lift anything, Which is easy on the student. You know, less stress on them, but it’s also easy on the parents. We want to take as much stress off of them. And they know we’re doing everything we can to take care of their student from day one.”

