Students stand for their faith during See You at the Pole

The theme for this year’s See You at the Pole was AWE.

“Habakkuk 3:2 says Lord, I am filled with awe. Awe is a strong adjective for how we feel when we encounter the Lord’s presence in our lives, when we encounter His action,” said Mason Cordell, President of the FCA at Tupelo High School.

The student-led movement began in 1990 when students at a Texas school met at their flagpole to pray. Now, it spans the globe.

Grant Smallwood, multi-area director for the Fellowship of Christians in Northeast Mississippi, said See You at the Pole shows students they are not alone in their faith.

“It is encouraging to see students come together united, different denominations, backgrounds, all come together under one cause and that is Christ,” Smallwood said.

As students huddled up in small groups to pray for their school, community, and nation, the events of two weeks ago were fresh on everyone’s mind. Students we spoke with say the assassination of Charlie Kirk on a college campus has emboldened their faith.

“There has been more talk about the need to be more verbal and outspoken with our beliefs, when something happens people tend, tends to have an effect on people and how they live,” said Mac Wilemon, a THS Senior.

“Makes me want to be bold but also question, why haven’t we been doing this the whole time, why haven’t we been bold before something bad happened,” said Mary-Evelyn Maynard, a THS Senior.