Sun is returning for Easter Sunday

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI )- About another day of rain before we can celebrate the return of sunshine to our forecast! Temperatures are going to be slowly warming back into the middle 70s by next week.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Heavy cloud coverage and rain showers continue throughout Friday night. Temperatures overnight will drop into the low to middle 50s. There will be some localized heavy areas of rain tonight.

SATURDAY: Rain showers will stick around through the morning and afternoon, eventually becoming much lighter by the evening. High temperatures will be in the lower 60s. Cloud coverage will be slow to clear out, becoming mostly to partly cloudy by early morning Sunday. Overnight low temperatures will be in the upper 40s.

EASTER SUNDAY: Easter morning will start off cloudy however, it will be clearing out throughout the rest of the day. High temperatures are heading into the upper 60s. It is going to be a mild and comfortable day, perfect for gathering the family and going on an egg hunt. The ground may be still be a little soggy, so be weary of the little one’s nice Easter outfits. Low temperatures will be in the lower 50s.

NEXT WEEK: The temperatures are going to continue climbing through the 70s, hitting the middle 70s by Wednesday. Wednesday will also bring in the cloud coverage again. There is a light chance for rain from Wednesday evening through to Friday. The overnight low temperatures will be cool, in the 40s and 50s.