Sunny and breezy Tuesday, gradual warming through end of week

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – The wind will be quite the story Tuesday as will the chilly nights! Temperatures will continue to slowly climb into the weekend.

TUESDAY: Full sun with highs in the 70s and a strong breeze. Expect west to northwest winds between 20-30 mph at times. There is an increased fire danger potential due to this, so use caution in any outdoor burning.

TUESDAY NIGHT: The day’s wind relaxes through the evening, and with a clear sky overnight, lows will once again drop into the lower 40s.

REST OF WEEK: Gradual warming is expected in the afternoon and during the morning. Highs will be close to 80 degrees by Friday, but scattered showers are also expected to return by then as well. Until then, dry weather prevails.

WEEKEND: Increased heat and humidity will likely yield a better chance of scattered showers and storms each day. Highs will be in the lower to middle 80s both days.