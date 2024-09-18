Sunshine continues

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Warm, dry conditions continue for the rest of the week and through the weekend. With consistent sunshine in store, temperatures will continue to rise into the upper 80s and lower 90s. With the exception of patchy fog during the early morning hours, we have beautiful, clear skies ahead. Outdoor plans will be a go!

TODAY: Watch for patchy fog on your early morning commute! Humid conditions overnight will last through sunrise. Sunny skies and clear conditions persist, as the fog and cloud cover push out of our area by mid-morning. The high temperature will warm up to 90, with an overnight low of 65.

LATE WEEK: With the repeated chance for patchy fog to start off the morning, clearing by mid-morning will leave us with another beautiful day of sunshine and dry conditions! With clear skies, warmer temperatures continue. The high temperature will reach the lower 90s, with an overnight low in the mid-60s.

WEEKEND: Whether you plan to partake in Saturday’s football festivities or visit the Thunder Over Columbus Airshow, this weekend will be a nice one to spend outside! Dry and clear conditions will persist for your weekend plans. Continual sunshine will keep the high temperature in the lower 90s, with overnight lows in the mid-60s. It will be a pleasant weekend, with abundant sunshine and warm temperatures!!