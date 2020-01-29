Super Bowl commercials 2020: Watch the leaked ads

The Super Bowl is the biggest single day in advertising, with companies this year reportedly spending $5.6 million for a 30-second spot during the game. To get the biggest bang for their buck, some advertisers leak teasers, or even the full ads, before the big game to start generating buzz.

There’s a lot at stake: The Super Bowl routinely draws more than 100 million viewers, making it one of the few major broadcast events to draw blockbuster ratings amid eroding viewership due to streaming services like Netflix.

In Super Bowl LIV, the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, February 2, will face the Kansas City Chiefs. In the advertising realm, the game will pit newcomers such as Facebook and hummus-maker Sabra against returning advertisers such as Pepsi and Avocados From Mexico.

The best Super Bowl ads go beyond humor or flashy content and strive to succeed from a marketing standpoint, experts say. Consider one of the best-known Super Bowl ads of all time, Apple’s “1984.” That spot combined a top-notch creative component, thanks to movie director Ridley Scott, as well as a strategic element that compellingly conveyed the brand’s message at the time. In the case of that ad, the message was that Apple’s new Mac would revolutionize computing (It did.)

So what about this year’s mix of ads? So far, it’s clear there will be a political element, with presidential candidates including Michael Bloomberg and President Donald Trump buying airtime. Here are some of the ads that have been teased or released early.

Hyundai

The Korean automaker is already getting attention for its humorous and star-studded ad for its new Sonata with remote smart-parking — relayed through Boston celebrities such as actors Chris Evans and John Krasinski, who lean heavily on their Beantown accents for humor. As the ad describes it, Hyundai’s “Smaht Pahk” is hoping to leave a memorable impression.

Smaht Pahk | 2020 Hyundai Sonata | Hyundai by HyundaiUSA on YouTube

Facebook

The social media company is making its Super Bowl debut with a 60-second ad and has released a teaser for the spot, which will feature Chris Rock and Sylvester Stallone. The teaser shows Rock launching a rocket, with the tagline, “Get Ready to Rock.” The spot will focus on promoting Facebook’s Group service.

Facebook Groups: Chris Rock is Ready for Lift Off! I Super Bowl 2020 by Facebook on YouTube

Planters’ Mr. Peanut

Probably the most high-profile Super Bowl teaser is Planters’ spot for Mr. Peanut, which depicts the iconic character sacrificing himself (and presumably dying in a mountainside explosion) to save the lives of actors Wesley Snipes and Matt Walsh. But in light of Kobe Bryant’s death in a helicopter accident, the Kraft Heinz brand is taking a pause and considering its next step for the Mr. Peanut saga, according to The Wall Street Journal.

Road Trip | Planters | 2020 Big Game Commercial by The Estate of Mr. Peanut on YouTube

Doritos Cool Ranch

Doritos is tapping smash country-rap hit “Old Town Road” to persuade consumers to buy its Cool Ranch-flavored chips. The ad features Lil Nas X, Billy Ray Cyrus and actor Sam Elliott engaging in a dance battle in an old West-themed setting.