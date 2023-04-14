Super Bulldog Weekend kicks off festivities for Mississippi State fans

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Super Bulldog Weekend kicked off in Starkville. There will be sports, entertainment, and plenty of tourists coming to town.

It’s like a homecoming in the spring for Mississippi State fans.

Thousands will come home to Starkville to celebrate Super Bulldog Weekend.

Paige Hunt is the Tourism director at the Greater Starkville development partnership. She expected the businesses will be bustling for the next few days.

“Our hotels are full our restaurants are anticipating busy crowds it’s just a busy weekend in Starkville, but it’s fun. I think what folks really enjoy about super bulldog weekend is it’s really the camaraderie and all of us coming together as bulldog nation in the town that we love so much Mississippi’s college town,” said Hunt.

The Bulldogs will face Ole Miss throughout the weekend in baseball. A spring football game will be on Saturday, and there will be a free concert after the baseball game on Saturday.

“Today, we’ve got folks you can see them walking up and down main street shopping. Later, this afternoon, we’ll have some free music on main starting at 4 o’clock until 6 we’ve got a lot of our stores doing specials for the bulldog weekend,” said Hunt.

And what else gets tourists’ attention? Food. Over at Taste Italian Kitchen, they’re getting prepared for large crowds.

“Reservations have been filling up for the last month we’re definitely busy tonight we’re almost completely full for tomorrow night,” said executive chef of Taste Shannon Lindell.

Lindell said the preparation started weeks ago and it started with getting more staff.

“We plan for extra staff to be on, we usually double up on all of our stations. We treat it like Easter weekend or Mother’s Day this is almost like a big holiday weekend for us,” said Lindell.

Lindell and Hunt agree that the weekend will be a success Hunt said events like this are great recruiting tools for the town.

“It also brings a lot of perspectives students as well and potential folks who are looking at maybe moving to Starkville or going to Mississippi State so it’s a wonderful weekend to experience Starkville,” said Hunt.

Taste will be catering the concert after Saturday’s baseball game.

