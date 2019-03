OXFORD, Miss. (WCBI)- A Memphis man will spend 10 years in Federal prison for firing a gun inside the Lyric Theater in Oxford.

Desmond Bowen fired the shot after a fight broke out on Double Decker Weekend last April.

Prosecutors say the bullet hit the underside of a balcony, ricocheted and hit a person.

A shell casing was found at the scene. There was also video showing Bowen shooting a gun.

Bowen was convicted of being a convicted felon in possession of ammunition.