Suspect in MS burning death case found not guilty in Louisiana

The man once considered the prime suspect in a Mississippi burning death case has been found not guilty in a Louisiana murder case.

CBS affiliate WJTV in Jackson reports Quentin Tellis was acquitted Thursday in the stabbing death of University of Louisiana Monroe graduate student Ming-Chen “Mandy” Hsiao.

Hsiao was brutally tortured and stabbed more than 28 times in her Monroe, Louisiana apartment in July of 2015.

Prosecutors claimed Tellis killed Hsiao for her money, and included evidence of Tellis using her debit card information and PIN through an automated banking system.

Defense attorneys pointed out that the prosecution’s case lacked physical evidence connecting Tellis to the killing and relied largely on circumstantial evidence.

Tellis was tried twice for capital murder in the beating and burning death of Jessica Chambers in Panola County, Mississippi. Both of those trials ended in hung juries.

After his acquittal in Louisiana, he was returned to Mississippi, where he is serving prison time on unrelated burglary charges.

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