Suspect on the run after two-county chase

OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A two-county pursuit Friday afternoon ended with the driver on the run.

The chase ended on Robinson Road in Oktibbeha County.

However, it started on the Tenn-Tom Waterway Bridge in Lowndes County.

Chief Deputy Greg Wright said a deputy saw the driver of a Ford Mustang speeding and nearly hit another vehicle.

The chase went down Frontage Road to Artesia and over to Crawford.

Deputies pursued the car down Crawford Road before turning on Robinson.

A passenger was released at the scene by law enforcement.

Investigators have not released the name of the driver, who is not in custody.