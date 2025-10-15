Suspicious envelope found at an office complex in Tupelo

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – A suspicious package at a West Tupelo office complex led to the evacuation of the building this afternoon.

Tupelo police said that a suspicious envelope was found, and officers cleared the North Spanish Village Building. Bomb technicians and fire personnel were on the scene throughout much of the afternoon.

A Facebook post asked people to avoid the area as the Tupelo Bomb Squad conducted its investigation. Police had the entrances to the area blocked off so specialists could do their work and also for the public’s safety.

Tupelo police will release more information as the investigation continues.

