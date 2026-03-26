T-Mobile provides $50,000 grant to Black Prairie Blues Museum in West Point

BLACK PRAIRIE BLUES MUSEUM

WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI) – T-Mobile is helping the Black Prairie Blues Museum in West Point keep the music going.

The cell phone provider is providing a $50,000 grant to the museum through its T-Mobile Hometown Grant initiative.

That money is going towards the installation of a permanent sound system and storage cabinets to support concerts, events, and rotating exhibits at the Black Prairie Blues Museum.

The museum hosts several live events throughout the year and plays host to local residents and visitors from around the world.

One of those events will be the check presentation, which will also feature a live concert by James Michael Stevens.

That is Friday, April 3, at 6 pm at the Black Prairie Blues Museum on Commerce Street in West Point.

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