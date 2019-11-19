Teen breaks legs after leaping from airport jet bridge to elude police

By
CBS News
-
0

Taylor Swift can perform old songs at AMAs, record label says

The news comes days after the pop singer claimed that Scooter Braun, Scott Borchetta and Big Machine Records were preventing her from performing a medley of her hits at the AMAs

- Advertisement -

14H ago

1118-ctm-thecrown-1979260-640x360.jpg

“The Crown” star Tobias Menzies on portraying Prince Philip

The Golden Globe nominee takes over a royal role in the new season of the hit Netflix drama

21H ago

US-ENTERTAINMENT-FASHION-METGALA-CELEBRITY-MUSEUM-PEOPLE

Kylie Jenner sells stake in beauty company for $600 million

Deal to sell Coty a controlling share in her cosmetics brands values 22-year-old’s beauty business at $1.2 billion

13H ago

john-le-carre-interview-b-promo.jpg

Master of intrigue John le Carré on his latest villain: Brexit

His new novel, “Angel Running in the Field,” examines how the British public, he says, is being “bamboozled by people with private interests,” and European allies are being turned into enemies

Nov 17

Report a Typo
SHARE