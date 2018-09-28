    Teen In Custody In Connection With Deadly Winston County Shooting

    By
    Joey Barnes
    -
    0

    WINSTON COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – One man is dead and a teenager is in custody after a deadly shooting in Winston County.

    Sheriff Jason Pugh says the shooting happened about 10:30 P.M. on Thursday.

    - Advertisement -

    Deputies were called to Blaine Road after the suspect forced his way into a bedroom window.

    Pugh believes the 17 year-old was there to see an ex-girlfriend and didn’t know Ceasar Lopez, 23, was there.

    Investigators say there was an argument and Lopez was shot.

    Formal charges will be filed later on Friday.

    Report a Typo
    SHARE