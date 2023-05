Teenage girl and her mother arrested for child sex crimes in Columbus

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI)- A 17-year-old girl has been arrested by Columbus Police after police say she admitted that she engage in sexual activity with two boys ages 10 and 14.

The unidentified girl is charged with Sexual Battery and Rape.

The mother of the teenage suspect, Raven Morgan, age 32, is charged with Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor after allegedly assisting her daughter in the act.