Community group gives back to South Columbus

South Columbus neighbors came together to give back to their community.

The group, Super Sunday, hosted their 2nd annual “Back2School” Drive on Sunday, July 13.

Last year, the organization just donated school supplies, but this year, it grew into an event on 14th Avenue South.

There were free book bags, bouncy houses, and snow cones for the children.

“We started throwing block parties, but now, we’re just trying to give back. So, this the second one we did. Hopefully, it turns into an annual thing. Hopefully, it just gets bigger and bigger every year,” said Jamar Meady, the founder of Super Sunday.

“All of us are from the same area, neighborhood. And like he said, Mr. Meady just put it together, and we just followed his lead… to bring awareness back to Southside. Like the old saying says, ‘Come alive southside,'” said Stephen Harrison, a member of Super Sunday.

Around 300 people attended the event, and over 100 book bags were given away.

Super Sunday plans to host events quarterly for the community.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.