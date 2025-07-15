City of Columbus hosts informational session on Blight Program

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The city of Columbus hosts an informational session on its Blight Program at the Columbus Municipal Complex.

Mayor Stephen Jones says this session aims to provide essential insight for prospective homebuyers.

The meeting covered topics related to managing finances and different assistance programs available to citizens while purchasing a home.

“The response (and) the questions that were asked, that gave me hope,” said organizer George Irby. “There are people who can help, and we need to do all that we can. I always say this is my hometown, as long as I’m breathing, I wanna do everything I can to make a better place for everybody.”

“We just wanna help, whether it’s this program, we need to improve your credit, we’re gonna get with bankers and lenders,” said organizer Glenda Buckhalter-Richardson. “We just wanna make sure if you wanna live in the city of Columbus, you’ll be able to do that.”

For more information, you can contact George Irby at 662-364-1898.