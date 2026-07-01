Teenager arrested after a shooting in Starkville

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – A teenager has been arrested after a shooting in Starkville.

17-year-old Kameron Coffey was charged with aggravated assault.

On June 20, Starkville Police responded to Chandler Park Apartment at 309 Reed Road for a reported shooting close to midnight.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found a male victim with a gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to Baptist Memorial Hospital – Oktibbeha and later released.

According to police, the people involved in the shooting knew each other, and the incident followed a physical altercation.

The case remains under investigation.

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to contact the Starkville Police Department or Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers.

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