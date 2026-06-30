Teens facing charges after two assault incidents in Tupelo

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) Two teenagers are facing charges after two separate assault incidents at two parks in Tupelo.

15-year-old Jamarian Donelson is being charged with one count of aggravated assault.

On June 15th, police responded to North Mississippi Medical Center Emergency Room. The victim told police that they saw a friend being assaulted by a group of individuals.

The victim apparently tried to intervene and help the friend out when Donelson allegedly struck the victim in the face with a firearm.

According to Tupelo Police, at the time of Donelson’s arrest, he was already out on bond for another assault case.

In a separate incident on June 20th, TPD was called back to the hospital.

The victim stated that a suspect began an altercation with them at Gumtree Park.

During the incident, the suspect, later identified as 18-year-old Maila Carpenter, allegedly struck the victim in the face multiple times with a firearm.

Carpenter and Donelson are each facing one count of aggravated assault.

Carpenter was given a 30-thousand bond.

The Mississippi Department of Corrections placed a hold on Donelson. These cases will be presented to the next Lee County Grand Jury.

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