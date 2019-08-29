Ten candidates will appear on stage at the third Democratic debate

- Advertisement -

The Democratic National Committee and ABC News have confirmed that only 10 candidates will appear on stage for one night for the third primary debate. The debate will be hosted by ABC News in partnership with Univision, and moderated by ABC News Chief Anchor George Stephanopoulos, ABC News “World News Tonight” Anchor and Managing Editor David Muir, ABC News Correspondent Linsey Davis and Univision Anchor Jorge Ramos.

Here are the candidates who qualified for the third debate, in alphabetical order: