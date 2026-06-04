Tennessee couple accused of conspiring to kill rape victim

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WJTV) – According to CBS affiliate WJTV, a Dyer County Grand Jury has indicted a couple with criminal conspiracy to commit first-degree murder in an alleged murder-for-hire plot.

Joseph Inman, already locked up in the Dyer County Jail on a charge of rape, is alleged to have conspired with his girlfriend, Lori Pevahouse, to have his rape victim killed.

The Dyer County Sheriff’s Office said Inman and Pevahouse are both charged with criminal conspiracy to commit premeditated first-degree murder.

Inman is also facing a charge of solicitation to commit premeditated first-degree murder.

The Grand Jury, which was empaneled on June 1, also indicted Damaris Neal, Kamron White, Nasir Barr, Pierce Whitelow Jr., and Joseph McCaine on charges of Premeditated First Degree Murder in connection with the death of 23-year-old Jaylien Kimble on April 16 of this year.

Kimble, an inmate at the Dyer County Jail, was found unresponsive and pronounced dead at the hospital. Investigators said Kimble had a traumatic head injury.

Roy Michael Lemons was also indicted on charges of Second Degree Murder and Sale/Delivery of a Schedule II Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine) in the drug Overdose Death of Katrina Olds on January 30, 2026.

This indictment follows the arrest of Jeremiah Johnson for Second Degree Murder in the same case.

The Dyer County Sheriff’s Office said the investigation demonstrates its ongoing commitment to holding accountable those who distribute dangerous substances and poisons responsible for taking lives in the community.

The sheriff’s office said the indictments represent the culmination of hundreds of man-hours of investigative work by its Criminal Investigation Division.

29th Judicial District Attorney General Danny Goodman, Jr, will prosecute all three cases.

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