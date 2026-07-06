Tennessee man to spend 30 years in prison for transporting a minor across state lines

GREENVILLE, Tenn/CORINTH, Miss. (WCBI) – A Tennessee man will spend the next 30 years in prison for transporting a 14-year-old across state lines to engage in sex.

29-year-old Terry Waynce Macon of Grand Junction, Tennessee, was sentenced today in the Northern District Federal Court in Greenville.

Macon will serve 360 months in prison and 5 years of supervised release.

Macon was serving a term of federal supervised release at the time of the offenses.

Judge Brown also sentenced Macon to 24 months for the violations of release, which will run concurrently to the 90-year sentence imposed in the sex offense case.

He will also have to register as a sex offender.

According to documents, Macon met a teen from Mississippi online in July of 2024.

Three times, he drove from Tennessee to pick up the minor in Mississippi and bring her to the Volunteer State.

Macon admitted to engaging in sex with the teen. At the time, he was 27, and the minor was 14-years-old.

Several local, federal, and neighboring agencies worked together on this case.

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