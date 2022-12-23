Tennessee Valley Authority institutes rolling blackouts

NORTH MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – Unprecedented cold brings unprecedented changes to the region’s power grid.

The Tennessee Valley Authority has ordered rolling blackouts throughout the area to reduce stress and power on its grid.

This means customers are asked to reduce power as much as possible until further notice.

Postpone using large appliances, such as dishwashers and stoves.

Turn down your thermostat. Also, turn off any unused appliances and electrical equipment.

Utility companies in the TVA service territory, which includes most of the WCBI viewing area, will have to reduce their power usage by 5%.

This could mean customers will be without electricity for at least 30 minutes and it could happen more than once during this rolling blackout period.

No word on when this will end.

