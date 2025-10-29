Tension rises at city board meeting

CALHOUN CITY, Miss. – City employees are still not getting paid in Calhoun city.

A former city worker tells WCBI she hasn’t got her last check.

Board members stood on opposite sides at Tuesday night’s special called board meeting in Calhoun City.

One key topic of discussion was the hiring of a new city clerk.

“People know this job’s opening around here. We don’t have to advertise it,” said Mayor Marshall Coleman at the board meeting.

A week ago, the board accepted the previous clerk’s letter of resignation, but the open position was not posted in the local newspaper.

Mayor Marshall Coleman recommended hiring the current deputy clerk as the new city clerk, but the board opposed that, since there wasn’t an official hiring process.

“I don’t know what you could be looking for in the newspaper…You’re going to be limited on people and you’re in Calhoun City,” said Coleman at the board meeting.

After much discussion, the motion was made last night to post a job advertisement for the vacant position.

However, another position was filled at the board meeting — the joint water and municipal court clerk.

The former court clerk was fired in July with two other city employees.

“The termination of my clients was not legal. My clients were unanimously voted to be hired back on July 1 by the city council along with a host of other people,” said Attorney Matthew Black.

However, in a letter, the mayor vetoed the motion to rehire any of the individuals.

Matthew Black represents the three city employees fired this summer.

He also attended the board meeting Monday night but was asked to announce himself.

“Frankly ridiculous. This is a public meeting. Mississippi tries to protect first amendment’s rights. The right to gather, the right to know what their politicians are doing. It is an oppressive act to demand that somebody identify themselves to you just to sit in a room and listen to public business,” said Black.

Other attendees said they were asked to sign a sheet to identify themselves.

Black said some of his clients and residents have also experienced racial discrimination.

“Everyone should be treated equally before the law as an elected official, the mayor has a duty to do so,” said Black.

The minutes and video of last night’s board meeting have not been posted.

However, some residents went LIVE on social media.

WCBI will keep you updated on the story.

