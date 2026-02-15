TEPA wants you to be aware of a scam

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) The Electric Power Association said, it has been made aware of scam calls about people pretending to be employees with the association and Tombigbee Fire.

The scam caller is also threatening service disconnection in exchange for money.

This is a scam.

The Tombigbee Electric Power Association nor Tombigbee Fiber will ever call to request personal or payment information.

If you receive a call like this, do not provide any information to the callers.

