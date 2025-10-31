Thacker Mountain Radio Hour coming to Columbus for live show

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – If you can’t go to the mountain, well, this weekend the mountain is coming to you.

MPB Radio staple, Thacker Mountain Radio Hour, is coming to Columbus for a live show.

The radio variety show features live music and literary readings by regional authors.

America 250’s Mississippi delegation is taking Thacker Mountain on the road to literary sites across the state.

The next stop is the Tennessee Williams Home and Welcome Center at 3 pm on Sunday, November 2.

The show will feature Mississippi author Michael Farris Smith and musical guests Hartle Road, along with The W Jazz Combo, and of course Thacker Mountain’s house band, The Yalobushwhackers.

“People in Mississippi need help. There will be upwards of 400,000 people who will be without SNAP benefits in Mississippi and 42 million across the country, so we need to do what we can to make sure our elderly and our children are taken care of,” said MS Legislative Black Caucus Chairman Kabir Karriem.

Several organizations are holding food drives to help families during the government shutdown. For more information on those drives, you can visit our website at wcbi.com.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.