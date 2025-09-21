The Mission raises funds to save the lives of struggling men

The Christ-centered addiction rehabilitation center relies on community volunteers and donations to continue its work.

When a person is in a crisis, they need all the help they can get.

But many people don’t have the support system necessary to get them through.

That’s where The Mission in West Point comes in.

It’s a nonprofit focused on treating addiction through a Christ-centered approach.

But to accomplish the important work it does, it needs funds.

Making fundraisers like its Wheels Unleashed Car Show is paramount to its success.

Celebrate Recovery Ministry leader, Raymond Woods, said Jesus changed his life years ago- and he wants to share that hope with others.

Woods also said that when he sees previous residents of The Mission come back to volunteer, he knows they’ve done something right.

“It tells me that we did something right,” Woods said. “You know, that’s the one thing we want is for them to leave here and just understand this is all about giving back. Giving back in the Lord’s name, you know, and helping the next guy that was in the situation that you got pulled out of. Helping him get out of it.”

Lance Underwood, a resident at The Mission, said the organization has changed his life.

“I wanted to come to this organization because I have been missing something in my life, you know,” Underwood said. “And I really needed just to be renewed. I just can’t explain how how much this helped me.”

