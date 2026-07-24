The search is on for a missing Lowndes County teenager

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – 19-year-old Derion Shanklin was reported missing by his mother, Shaquanda Walker, this morning.

Walker says she last saw her son at their home on Miley Loop Wednesday morning.

Walker told deputies her son was recently in contact with a woman from out of state whom he met on Facebook.

The mother said it is unusual behavior for Shanklin not to contact his family, and that he is also a twin.

If you see Shanklin or know anything about the case, you can contact the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office or his mother at (662) 744-5123.

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