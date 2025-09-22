The second annual smoke and sizzle fest was held in Eupora

EUPORA, Miss. (WCBI) Smoked filled the air in Eupora this weekend, this was all a part of the smoke and sizzle hometown fest.

This gave those who like to grill an opportunity to show off their grilling skills.

Vendors competed in a rib cook off, and it was judged by three people.

The competition included four different vendors.

Organizer of this event Kathryn Barnett said, this was all to get grillers to put their skills to the test.

“My biggest goal on this is bringing the town together and getting some of these cookers out here because there are a lot of people that like to grill and say they are the best on the grill.” said Barnett. “I brought them out here so they could put their money where their mouth is, and this was something that I felt like the town needed to just get everybody out.”

“Any activity and anything that helps us get together as a community, city, county, and grow our area.” said Sealy Glasner, event co-organzier. “I am all about.”

“I am from Eupora, this is a hometown for me and being able to come back home and be a part of community gatherings while having fun with the kids is great.” said Jason Love, Owner of Southern love BBQ. “And Who doesn’t love a little friendly competition.”

The winner of the cookoff was awarded $200 in cash, and the event was held at White’s Creek Lake.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X