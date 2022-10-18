Three candidates left in the running to be next Columbus police chief
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The search for Columbus’s next top cop is narrowed down to three candidates.
A search committee interviewed seven people before selecting the finalists.
The final three were selected for a meeting this morning.
The names of those candidates have not been released.
No timeline has been set on when the city council could get a recommendation from the search committee on a possible hire for police chief.
For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and Twitter