Three candidates left in the running to be next Columbus police chief

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The search for Columbus’s next top cop is narrowed down to three candidates.

A search committee interviewed seven people before selecting the finalists.

The final three were selected for a meeting this morning.

The names of those candidates have not been released.

No timeline has been set on when the city council could get a recommendation from the search committee on a possible hire for police chief.

