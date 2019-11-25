Three charged after man hit in the head with baseball bat

PRENTISS COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A trio is facing charges after a man is allegedly struck in the head with a baseball bat in Prentiss County.

Danny Stevens, 74, Marks Stevens, 48, and Marshall Stevens, 48, have all been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Last Wednesday, deputies were called to a medical clinic in Marietta about a disturbance involving a baseball bat.

When deputies arrived, they found a man who said he had been hit in the head with the bat. The victim was then taken to Booneville ER.

All three men have a bond set at $10,000.