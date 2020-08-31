Three Smithville Football Players Test COVID-19 Positive

SMITHVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) — While public schools are finally allowed to officially kick-off the high school football season Friday September 4th, the Smithville Seminoles will have to wait a few more weeks.

After three players on the Smithville football team tested positive for Covid-19, the Seminoles are undergoing a mandatory two-week quarantine for the entire team.

“It’s not what we want but we still have a long season of football left to play,” said head coach Chad Collums.

Smithville will now officially begin the 2020 season against Biggersville on September 18th.