Three taken to hospital after pursuit in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Three people were taken to the hospital after a short pursuit ended in a crash.

The crash happened near the intersection of Park Circle and Winchester on the city’s north side.

Columbus Police said the SUV was stolen Monday. They were in pursuit of the vehicle when the crash happened around 2:30 Wednesday afternoon.

Police said one person was trapped inside after the accident.

Two men and a woman were all taken to the hospital.

The extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.