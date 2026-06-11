Three women recovering after a man reportedly opened fire at a home in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Three Columbus women are recovering from gunshot wounds after a man reportedly opened fire at a home.

On Wednesday, Columbus Police were called to the 2600 block of Sixth Avenue North for a report of multiple gunshot victims.

They found three women suffering gunshot wounds.

The victims were all taken to Baptist Golden Triangle with what were described as non-life-threatening injuries.

They reportedly identified Eugene Henley as the shooter and gave police a description of his vehicle.

Officers were able to track Henley down to a house in the 200 block of 19th Street South.

They got other people out of the house, but were unable to get Henley to come out.

The SWAT Team was called in.

They searched the house and reportedly found Henley hiding in the attic.

He was arrested and charged with three counts of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon and one count of Felon in Possession of a Weapon.

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