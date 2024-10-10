Through the weekend with warmth

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Steady climb in temperatures through the weekend, ahead of a strong cold front. Overall, some last minute summer conditions before Fall tries to kick in.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Another cool and calm night. Temperatures will drop into the lower 50s.

FRIDAY: This will really be a great way to end the week. High temperatures will be in the low to middle 80s. Mostly clear and dry, perfect for high school football games. Our sports department is glad to hear that! Cooling quickly through the night, with temperatures in the lower 50s.

WEEKEND: Saturday will follow the direction of the past few days. Highs in the middle 80s, lows in the low to middle 50s. By Sunday, there will be a peak in the heat. High temperatures will bump back up into the upper 80s and lower 90s. However, a strong cold front will be passing over northern Mississippi Monday.