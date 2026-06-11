Tip leads Starkville Police to 3 suspected out-of-town car burglars

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – A tip leads Starkville Police to three suspected out-of-town car burglars.

Shortly after 3 am on Tuesday, June 9, Officers were called to the area of Ferndale Manor on Lynn Lane, where a resident reported people pulling on car door handles.

Police spotted three suspects, who ran toward a grassy area behind a nearby apartment complex.

Officers caught up with them and arrested them.

Davonta McDonald of Camden and Xavier Jackson of Carthage are each charged with auto burglary.

Jackson was out on bond for a possession of a stolen firearm charge in another jurisdiction.

Keomar Carmichael of Kosciusko was charged with auto burglary and possession of a stolen firearm. He was out on bond for possession of a machine gun conversion device in another jurisdiction.

Starkville Police are investigating several other car burglaries, and more charges are expected for the trio.

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