Tishomingo County deputies make drug arrest

JACKSON, Miss. (WCBI) – A woman is behind bars after being accused of trying to sell a large amount of meth in Tishomingo County.

Kimberly Neighbors, 45, was charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Sell.

Neighbors was arrested in the Dennis area after Tishomingo County deputies and the Belmont Police Department received information that a substantial amount of meth was coming into Belmont from other counties and states.

She is currently in Tishomingo County Jail awaiting bond.