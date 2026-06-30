Toasty temperatures maintain

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Staying hot and sticky pushing through the middle of the week.

TUESDAY NIGHT: It is going to be another warm and sticky night. Humidity is staying high. Overnight low temperatures will be in the middle 70s.

WEDNESDAY: HEAT ADVISORIES have been extended in time across NE MS and western AL. The counties under coverage of the NWS Jackson and NWS Birmingham offices are under this advisory until 9p Wednesday, with potential for another extension. Counties in the coverage of NWS Memphis will be in until 9p Friday. This criteria is confidence in reaching heat indices of at least 105. Actual temperatures will be in the middle to upper 90s. There will be a chance for isolated to scattered showers and storms. A Level 1 – Marginal risk has been placed for the entire coverage area, with damaging wind as the greatest concern. Low temperatures will stay in the middle 70s.

THURSDAY: Heat holds for another day. High temperatures will stick to the middle 90s, with dangerous heat indices. Remember your heat safety tips! Isolated rain chances will peak in the hottest part of the day. The Level 1 – Marginal continues through Thursday too. Low temperatures will maintain in the middle 70s.